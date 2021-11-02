 Skip to main content
Mayor Bynum recognizes two dozen companies for supporting veteran workforce
Mayor Bynum recognizes two dozen companies for supporting veteran workforce

  Updated
Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council and Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 24 companies Tuesday for becoming Veteran Employer Champions.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council (CSC) and CSC’s Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 24 companies Tuesday for becoming Veteran Employer Champions.

In October 2017, the Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at a Governor’s Veteran Symposium with a goal of building an employer network to create programming and peer-to-peer learning for organizations interested in recruiting, hiring, and developing veterans in the workplace.

The Veteran Employer Champions are AAON, Inc.; AB ONE; Baker Hughes; Barracuda Staffing Inc.; Berryhill Fire Protection District; BOK Financial; City of Tulsa; Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; Goodwill Industries of Tulsa; Lowe's Home Improvement; Lumen Technologies Inc.; Melton Truck Lines, NextOp Inc.; Northeastern State University; Oklahoma Employment Security; Oklahoma State University; ONE Gas; ONEOK; PACCAR WINCH INC.; Public Service Company of Oklahoma; Rapid Application Group, LLC; Southern Nazarene University; Spirit AeroSystems and The Coffee Bunker.

This is the fourth year for the Veteran Employer Champions Survey.

"It’s an honor to recognize a growing list of employers in Tulsa who are showing a commitment to our veterans by welcoming them home with impactful career development opportunities," Bynum said in a statement.

"Tulsa is a city that honors its veterans, and I’m excited to see the list of our Veteran Employer Champions expand year after year."

