Mayes County TIF a must for company's choosing to spend $6 billion for Oklahoma factory, proponents say

PRYOR — Backers of a tax increment financing district (TIF) designed to attract a $6 billion in private investment to Pryor said Monday night the unnamed manufacturer will not come to Oklahoma unless the proposed measure is approved.

"This is something transformation for this area of the state, but also transformational for the state of Oklahoma," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce State, said during a public meeting discussing the Mayes County TIF at the Mayes County Event Center.

"… If the TIF doesn't pass, then all of the dollars that would be going to the schools and to the county, all of the numbers that are up there, none of that exists."

In fact, Kisling said both the TIF and special state incentives must be approved before the firm would considering building in MidAmerica Industrial Park.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Kevin Stitt asked state lawmakers to pass legislation enhancing financial incentives for the recruitment of mega-companies. Saying Oklahoma is "on the 1-yard line" for landing such a firm, he added that it would be the largest factory in the history of Oklahoma.

"This opportunity only comes once in a lifetime," David Stewart, chief administrative officer of MAIP, told the audience of about 100 in Pryor Monday night.

Monday was the first of two meetings that allowed the public to ask questions about the TIF. The second meeting is scheduled for April 26, after which a seven-member review committee will make a recommendation that will be voted on by Mayes County commissioners at an undetermined date.

Labeled Project Ocean, the proposal targets 588 acres inside MAIP in Pryor. If OK'd, the TIF would last a maximum of 12 years, creating up to 6,000 new direct jobs, 1,200 indirect jobs, 16,000 new housing units and a population increase of 18,000 within a 45-minute commute of the park, according to the project plan.

The Pryor meeting lasted about 2½ hours and featured questions that ranged from why the name of the company hasn't been revealed, the number of local residents that would be employed and what effect the mega-manufacturer would have on existing companies in the 9,000-acre park.

TIFS are economic tools used to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

The increment revenue projected to be generated by the TIF is about $300 million. A total of 50% of the increment would be apportioned to the park operator, the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority, to pay project costs, and the balance would be apportioned to affected tax jurisdictions in proportion to their property tax levies.

One of the affected tax jurisdictions is Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools, which would realize 70% of the property tax increment, according to the project plan. The other entities are Mayes County, Mayes County Health Department and Northeast Technology Center.

Citing nondisclosure agreements, neither county nor state officials have named publicly the company they are courting, though Kisling said that could become known in the next week or so.

"… In order to get $6 billion worth of investment in our community, which in turn is going to pay tens of millions of dollars to your schools and to the county and all these different revenue sources, potentially for decades to come, we have to make sure that we're competitive for that to happen," he said. "This is part of that competitiveness process."

Japanese electronics company Panasonic said last month it wants to buy land in Kansas or Oklahoma to build a multibillion-dollar factory to supply Tesla with lithium-ion batteries, according to reporting from Japan public broadcaster NHK.

The states are being considered, according to the report, because they are close to Texas, where Tesla is preparing a new electric vehicle plant.

Panasonic and Tesla have partnered for some time. Both companies operate a “gigafactory” outside Reno, Nevada.

Panasonic also reached an agreement in October with electric vehicle start-up Canoo to supply batteries for its lifestyle vehicle. Canoo announced last year that it plans to build a factory at MAIP, creating at least 1,500 jobs.

