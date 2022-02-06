Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Having evolved from a World War II munitions plant to one of the largest manufacturing clusters in the world, MidAmerica Industrial Park, by any yardstick, has been an unequivocal success.

But advocates for the Mayes County park claim that for it to be truly transformative for decades to come, it needs one more ingredient: a tax increment financing district (TIF).

“There is a significant opportunity in different industries that has presented itself, and when you combine that with all of the geopolitical issues around the U.S., it has changed the entire business dynamic of the Midwest,” David Stewart, who heads MAIP, said by phone. “That opportunity is here and we are competing at a much larger scale. When you deal with large companies, you have to be competitive.”

Through a seven-member review committee, the Mayes County Board of Commissioners is examining whether to establish a TIF district on 700 acres of undeveloped MAIP land that has no employers.

TIFs are economic tools used to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.