May housing starts for area jump nearly 35%

Area housing starts for May grew 34.7% over the same month a year ago.

A total of 299 permits were filed for the month, compared to 222 in 2020, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. The May total was the most for the month since 317 permits were filed in 2019.

For the year, housing starts are up 32.1%, going from 1,366 last year to 1,805.

Broken Arrow led all cities with 80 permits for year, bringing its 2021 total to 320, also most in the area. Because of computer issues, only five permits were filed in May for the city of Tulsa.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.