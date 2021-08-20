Markwayne Mullin sounds alarm on 'critical' $300 million need for Arkansas River navigational system upkeep

Mullin and the Oklahoma delegation in Washington D.C. are seeking federal money for the Corps to repair locks and dams and to make improvements such as deepening the channel to increase barge payloads.

"The central part of the United States relies on our navigational channel," he said. "If we continue to neglect it, we're going to lose, one, the huge economic impact it has and also the competitiveness to get our products from point A to B in an efficient manner. If we have to ship it by rail or ship it by truck, the cost of our goods go up and we can't be competitive by that point."

Mullin isn't bullish about getting those financial MKARNS needs met immediately.

"I'm not very optimistic on where we're at right now," he said. "Those in charge, which are not Republicans, they are not really paying attention to it.

"…This year I don't see it happening, not on the House side, for sure. Maybe (U.S. Sen. Jim) Inhofe can get it done on the Senate side because I know he is pushing hard."

