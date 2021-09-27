Marketing expert V. Kumar speaking at TU's business school

V. Kumar will visit the University of Tulsa as a distinguished speaker on Thursday to present “The Power of CMO in Today’s World.”

The event at the Chapman Hall Lecture Auditorium starts at 5 p.m. and is free to attend. The event is presented by the University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business.

Kumar has worked on marketing research consulting projects with IBM, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Polo Ralph Lauren, AllState, American Airlines, Coca-Cola Foods, and other companies.

His experience and research could inspire the leadership of any businesses looking to expand their market and retain customers.

"Dr. Kumar is a superstar of marketing and has worked closely with some of the largest companies in the world," said Kathy Taylor, Genave King Rogers interim dean of the Collins College of Business. "While the students, staff, and faculty can learn a lot from him, I know the Tulsa community can benefit, too. Tulsa business is thriving —including local business exploding TU’s doorstep of Route 66 — and I hope our business community can attend the lectures and learn.”

