March housing starts for area jump 41.3%
  • Updated
Housing Outlook (copy)

A new home under construction is pictured in the Homestead housing development in February in Owasso.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Residential housing starts for the area continue to soar.

Starts climbed 58.7% over the same period a year ago in March, going from 264 to 419, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.

Starts have surpassed their year-over-year numbers every month in 2021. For the year, housing starts are up 41.3% over last year, going from 832 to 1,176.

Broken Arrow led March starts with 73, followed by Tulsa with 66 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 64.

Tulsa tops home construction for the year with 205 permits, ahead of Broken Arrow (190) and Wagoner County (157).

