Many Oklahoma retailers to carry SONIC Hard Seltzers starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Reasor's is among the Oklahoma retailers that will stock SONIC Hard Seltzers, a beverage conceived in partnership with Oklahoma City-based brewer COOP Ale Works.

The drinks come in two 12-packs: tropical and citrus. The tropical pack features Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, and Melon Medley. The citrus pack has Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry and Original Limeade. Fans can also purchase a Cherry Limeade 12-pack and Ocean Water 12-pack.

The alcoholic drinks will not be available at Sonic restaurants.

Other Oklahoma retailers that will carry the beverages include Casey’s, Costco, Homeland, OnCue, Sprout’s, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

