Manufacturer at Tulsa Port of Catoosa to increase job count to more than 200

An automotive supplier that last year moved into the Tulsa Port of Catoosa has bumped from 80 to 206 its jobs projection over three years.

Lyseon North America, Inc. was awarded up to $7,049,713 over 10 years through the Oklahoma Quality Jobs incentive program, according to a May 3 letter to the company from Brent Kisling, executive director from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

This program provides quarterly cash payments up to 5% of new payrolls for up to 10 years. Companies must achieve an average wage threshold and $2.5 million in new annual payrolls within three years and maintain those jobs over a decade to qualify.

"We are pleased that your company made the decision to accept this portion of the state's incentive package and grow operations in our state," Kisling wrote in a letter to Yasunori Suzuki, managing director of Lyseon North America, Inc.

Lyseon, which leases 238,000 square feet at the port, a wholly owned subsidiary of Topia Co., LTD. In late 2019, Lyseon Co. Ltd., parent company of LNAI, was established as the joint venture between TOPIA Co. Ltd from Japan and ECSF POWER from Spain to target the Japanese automotive market.

The decision to enter U.S. market in 2021 was because of increasing inquiries from the country’s internal combustion engine and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Lyseon serves as a supplier to IC Bus of Oklahoma, which employs about 1,400 people at its plant in Tulsa.

