Manhattan Construction Company takes home National Safety Pinnacle Award

Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Co. has earned a National Safety Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

The award was presented March 10 at the 31st annual Excellence in Construction Awards during ABC Convention 2021 in Grapevine, Texas.

The National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2020.

During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Safety and Health Committee.

“As a fifth-generation, family-owned company, our programs and practice are comprehensive and proven, but what makes our safety culture achieve results is authentic care and concern for those who work on our job sites and a goal of zero incidents on our sites every day,” John Reyhan, Manhattan Construction Co. president, said in a statement.

“We extend our warmest thanks and share this honor with our Manhattan family of builders, trade partners, and clients who have enthusiastically supported our safety values.”

