Manhattan Construction Company gets pair of `Excellence in Construction' awards

Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Company recently received two "Excellence in Construction" awards from the The Associated Builders & Contractors of Oklahoma (ABC).

Manhattan also snared the ABC Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) Gold Award. The honors were presented last month at the 2022 ABC construction awards banquet last month in Tulsa.

The Excellence in Construction recognition was for the Brown-Kimbrough Center for the Creative Arts in Broken Arrow (commercial, $2 million-$5 million category) and the interior restoration project of the Oklahoma State capitol in Oklahoma City (mega-projects, more than $100 million category).

This marked Manhattan's 24th consecutive year to be recognized by ABC's STEP awards program, a world-class safety management system that measures safety processes and policies.

The EIC awards recognize outstanding projects built by association members.