Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company bring home building awards

Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company, both state-based firms, received numerous Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma (AGCOK) "Build Oklahoma" awards for projects completed in 2020.
Manhattan had four "Build Oklahoma" distinctions and a "Best of the Best" top honor for the Cox Business Center renovations ($50 million-plus category).
Part of the Manhattan family of companies, Cantera won two "Build Oklahoma" awards, which were presented to the best commercial building projects in the state last month at the AGC annual banquet in Norman.
