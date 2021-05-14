 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company bring home building awards
0 comments

Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company bring home building awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company, both state-based firms, received numerous Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma (AGCOK) "Build Oklahoma" awards for projects completed in 2020.

Manhattan had four "Build Oklahoma" distinctions and a "Best of the Best" top honor for the Cox Business Center renovations ($50 million-plus category).

Part of the Manhattan family of companies, Cantera won two "Build Oklahoma" awards, which were presented to the best commercial building projects in the state last month at the AGC annual banquet in Norman.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News