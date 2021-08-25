Manhattan Construction Company achieves Accredited Quality Contractor status

Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Company has been named an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by Associated Builders and Contractors.
It marks the 18th year that Manhattan has earned the credential for its commitment to corporate responsibility. Only 229 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2020.
ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to construction firms that have documented their commitment in the areas of quality, safety performance, talent management, craft and management education and community relations, inclusion, diversity and equity.
ABC is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members.