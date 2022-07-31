Makeover to provide modern look at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel-Warren Place

For Matthew Benjamin, the renovation at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel-Warren Place is framed with nostalgia.

“I grew up in Tulsa,” he said. “Back in middle school and high school, whenever I brought home a good report card, I remember coming to the Warren Duck Club (the hotel’s restaurant) for a celebratory dinner with the parents. So, it’s super exciting to be able to see it come back to life.”

Built in 1985, the hotel at 6110 S. Yale Ave. is undergoing roughly a $20 million refurbishment.

Led by Gilbraltar Capital Management, a group of local investors partnered with Uptown Hospitality to purchase the hotel in September, said Benjamin, CEO of Uptown.

“This hotel in very well known,” said Narmeen Shaker, director of sales for DoubleTree. “Almost everyone in Tulsa knows this hotel. By listening to our clients, we knew the rooms were tired. There’s no way you can continue in today’s business without doing something.”

“Now, the rooms are beautiful. Everything is immaculate.”

All of the facility’s 367 guest rooms have been redone. Scheduled to be completed in September are a new lobby with a relocated bar and a re-imagining of 20,000 square feet of meeting space.

Early feedback has been good, officials said. The new rooms were finished in time to receive the flood of guests to the PGA Championship in May in Tulsa.

“People who have been here throughout the years have seen the before and after,” said Winsett Roye, the hotel’s general manager. “… We still have some work to do. But a lot of people are going to come in and not recognize the place.”

Although not located downtown, the DoubleTree at Warren Place benefits from its location.

It is 3 miles from the city’s largest mall (Woodland Hills), across the street from one of the region’s top employers (Saint Francis Health System) and within walking distance to a public golf course (LaFortune).

The hotel also sits directly behind The Shops at Warren Place, a retail center that features eateries such as Pub W, Neighborhood JAM and Mahogany, an upscale steakhouse.

“We have a very nice mix of business,” Roye said. “We have the meeting space so we can attract larger groups. All of that helps. We can have airline crew. We have enough rooms for that.

“We also push for transient guests. If you’re coming to town for a concert or something special that’s happening on the weekend, this is the place to be.”

Earlier this year, the nearby Warren Place office complex sold for $101 million.

Plans for improvements to the office complex call for more than $30 million of renovations and amenities to be sunk into Warren Place, said Ben Appleby, chief executive officer of Dallas-based Dogwood Commercial.

They include new lobbies, corridors and restrooms, along with tenant lounges, golf simulators, workout facilities, locker rooms, showers and infrared saunas.