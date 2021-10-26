'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

A local physician and Republican gubernatorial candidate on Tuesday told aviation and aerospace workers facing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate to "stand your ground."
Mark Sherwood, a Broken Arrow naturopathic physician, bodybuilder and former Tulsa police officer, was among the speakers at an informational meeting at Hope Community Church in Tulsa.
"I submit to you this is a big game of chicken, and it's waiting on you to blink," said Sherwood, also an ordained minister, urging the audience to seek vaccination exemptions on religious and medical grounds.
About 100 people gathered to hear Sherwood, a state legislator, a local certified public accountant, as well an aerospace worker, offer guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In announcing the meeting Monday, James Williams, president of the United Aerospace Workers Local 952, said he felt as if the "government is overreaching" regarding the mandate.
UAW Local 952 and Transport Workers Union Local 514 represent workers at two of Tulsa’s largest employers — American Airlines-owned Tech Ops-Tulsa and Spirit AeroSystems.
Both companies have said they will comply with the mandate that compels those employees, unless they have a medical or religious exemption, to get vaccinated.
"We believe that God made us in his image," Sherwood said. "We believe that God also made the immune system in his image, as well. "
He added that people "don't have to die from COVID and you can live in faith and you don't have to live in fear. …
"We are not anti-medicine. We're not anti-vaccine. That's a blatant statement because there's been some good work over the course of time. But this situation has been rushed.
"It's been rushed and sped up to the point where research has not caught up with time and time has not caught up with research."
An engineer for a local aerospace company, Josh (who declined to give his last name) led Tuesday's presentation, touching on a number of subjects in a slide show, including workers' choices when a vaccination is mandated.
Bryce Hood of Hood and Associates CPAs offered financial advice on 401Ks, pension plans and budgeting.
"You are going to have to take a hard look at where your money is going," he said.
State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, told audience members that they have been lied to and manipulated when it comes to the coronavirus.
"The science does not make sense," she said. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil."
She urged the audience to "make them fire you all" and subsequently "sue the snot out of them" on grounds of religious and medical discrimination.