'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

"We believe that God made us in his image," Sherwood said. "We believe that God also made the immune system in his image, as well. "

He added that people "don't have to die from COVID and you can live in faith and you don't have to live in fear. …

"We are not anti-medicine. We're not anti-vaccine. That's a blatant statement because there's been some good work over the course of time. But this situation has been rushed.

"It's been rushed and sped up to the point where research has not caught up with time and time has not caught up with research."

An engineer for a local aerospace company, Josh (who declined to give his last name) led Tuesday's presentation, touching on a number of subjects in a slide show, including workers' choices when a vaccination is mandated.

Bryce Hood of Hood and Associates CPAs offered financial advice on 401Ks, pension plans and budgeting.

"You are going to have to take a hard look at where your money is going," he said.

State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, told audience members that they have been lied to and manipulated when it comes to the coronavirus.