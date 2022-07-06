Majority of Oklahomans not taking advantage of internet discount offered by federal government

STILLWATER — Thousands of Oklahomans have failed to sign up for a federal government program designed to help households pay for internet service.

The Affordability Connectivity Program debuted in December, but of 1.5 million households in Oklahoma, only 175,000 are participating in it.

More than 400,000 additional households are eligible for the discount, including 273,000 with no active broadband subscription or cellular data plan. This translates to only a 35% participation rate among eligible households. Other states like Ohio, Louisiana and Kentucky have closer to 50% participation.

The $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program is a continuation of the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit that launched in April 2020 to help millions afford internet access during the pandemic.

"We were a top five participant in the precursor program, but now Oklahoma ranks about 20th in Affordable Connectivity Program registrations," Brian Whitacre, Oklahoma State University Extension rural development specialist, said in a statement. "Other states have put more effort and money into the digital equity movement, and we’re behind.”

In the precursor program, residents were eligible if they made just barely over the poverty line, he said. Now, they can qualify if they make twice over the poverty line.

“With inflation the way it is right now, every cost matters,” Whitacre said. “If you’ve got a $50 or $80 internet bill, this program can really help.”

Whitacre’s rural connectivity research shows signing up for broadband internet access increases business activity, reduces unemployment levels and boosts entrepreneurship in rural areas. By 2026, the goal is for 90% of all Oklahomans to have in-home access compared to today’s rate of about 80%.

"The amount of federal money behind broadband internet right now should connect most of the country with good, quality internet within the next five to 10 years everywhere," Whitacre said. "An internet connection is important, but it’s only effective if people take advantage of it."

To apply for the program, go to acpbenefit.org.