Magellan Midstream's earnings jump about 39% in third quarter

Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that were about 39% higher than the same period a year ago.

The Tulsa-based company, which primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products, had a net income of $330 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

In the third quarter last year, it reported earnings of $237 million, or $1.08 per diluted share.

"Magellan delivered another solid quarter, producing notably higher financial results from both segments versus the year-ago period and exceeding our expectations for the third quarter," Magellan CEO Aaron Milford said in a statement.

"Based on our performance to date and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our annual guidance for 2022, reinforcing the resiliency of our business model and importance of the energy services we provide.

"We remain focused on maximizing long-term investor value, demonstrated by more than $375 million of equity buybacks so far this year, coupled with the latest increase in our quarterly cash distribution and recently-launched capital project to generate a low-risk, attractive return on the expansion of our West Texas refined products pipeline capabilities."

Last quarter, Magellan reported earnings that grew 26.4% year-over-year.

The company had a net income of $354 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $280 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the same second-quarter period a year ago.