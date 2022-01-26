Magellan Midstream Partners to undergo CEO transition in spring

Mears was instrumental in steering Magellan through various business cycles, from the significant growth of the partnership’s refined petroleum products business and creation of its crude oil segment to managing the most challenging industry and economic conditions experienced in the company’s history as a result of the recent pandemic.

During his time leading the organization, Magellan invested $6 billion of expansion capital while maintaining best-in-class capital returns and more than doubling the annual cash distribution paid to investors.

"We would like to express our deep appreciation to Mike for his many contributions throughout the years and wish him well in his future retirement," Pearl said in a statement.

"Under his outstanding leadership, Magellan has enhanced its position as a leader in the midstream sector, known for its innovative and focused customer service, capital discipline, operational excellence and highest standards of integrity. Upon his departure, Mike leaves Magellan with a strong financial position, resilient business model and experienced management team, well prepared to serve the nation’s energy needs for years to come."