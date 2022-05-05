Magellan Midstream Partners sustains 25% drop in first-quarter earnings

First-quarter earnings for Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners slipped 25.2%.

The energy company reported first-quarter net income of $165.5 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, compared to $221.3 million, or 99 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

The firm said the decrease primarily was the result of mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments for hedge positions related to its commodity-related activities in the current higher commodity pricing environment, as well as the favorable impact to its prior-year results from the 2021 winter storms.

"Magellan generated solid financial results during the first quarter of 2022 that exceeded our initial expectations and improved our overall outlook for the year," Aaron Milford, who became chief executive officer on May 1, said in a statement.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Magellan into the future and will continue to focus on the overarching goal of maximizing long-term investor value, while retaining our strong financial position and proven disciplined approach to serve our nation’s critical energy needs for decades to come."

