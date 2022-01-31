Magellan Midstream Partners subsidiary awarded $100M federal defense contract

From Staff Reports
A wholly owned subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has been awarded a $100.5 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, a combat support agency in the U.S. Department of Defense.
Magellan Terminals Holdings, L.P. will provide storage and distribution services for petroleum distillates, including military jet fuel, at Magellan's marine terminal in Galena Park, Texas, a company spokesman said.
Based in Tulsa, Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded company that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil.
