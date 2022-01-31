 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magellan Midstream Partners subsidiary awarded $100M federal defense contract
Magellan Midstream Partners subsidiary awarded $100M federal defense contract

  • Updated
Magellan Midstream Partners
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World file

A wholly owned subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has been awarded a $100.5 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, a combat support agency in the U.S. Department of Defense.

Magellan Terminals Holdings, L.P. will provide storage and distribution services for petroleum distillates, including military jet fuel, at Magellan's marine terminal in Galena Park, Texas, a company spokesman said.

Based in Tulsa, Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded company that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil.

