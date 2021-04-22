Magellan Midstream Partners reports $270 million sale of partial interest in marine terminal joint venture in Texas

MVP Terminalling owns a refined petroleum products marine storage terminal along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena. The terminal has more than five million barrels of storage, two ship docks and truck loading facilities, with space to nearly double its capacity.

"Important energy infrastructure assets — such as those owned by our Pasadena marine terminal joint venture — are critical to both the U.S. and global economy and continue to be highly valued," Michael Mears, chief executive officer of Magellan, said in a statement. "As Magellan has demonstrated in the past, we regularly review both potential investments and our own asset portfolio for opportunities to unlock incremental value for our investors. With this transaction, we are optimizing our portfolio while retaining a meaningful position in a strategic and state-of-the-art new facility that is well-positioned to continue to meet the growing demand for refined products export logistics."