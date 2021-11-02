 Skip to main content
Magellan Midstream Partners posts 11.7% increase in third-quarter earnings
Magellan Midstream Partners posts 11.7% increase in third-quarter earnings

  Updated
No. 9: Magellan Midstream Partners (copy) (copy)

 Stephen Pingry Tulsa World file

Third-quarter earnings for Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners grew 11.7% over the same period a year ago.

The energy company on Tuesday reported net income of $237 million for third quarter 2021 compared to $212 million for third quarter 2020. Earnings per diluted share were $1.08 in the third quarter this year compared to 94 cents over the same period a year ago.

"Magellan once again generated strong financial results driven by our refined products segment and the continued demand recovery for the essential fuels and services we provide," Michael Mears, Magellan's chief executive officer said in a statement. "We remain committed to our disciplined approach of managing our business for the long term and creating value for our investors. During the third quarter of 2021, we demonstrated this commitment by repurchasing more than $390 million of equity and increasing our quarterly cash distribution."

