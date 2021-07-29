Magellan Midstream Partners more than doubles earnings in second quarter

Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $280.4 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $133.8 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, for the same quarter a year ago.

The 2021 results included a $69.7 million gain primarily related to Magellan’s sale of a portion of its interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture during the current period.

"Magellan remains focused on creating long-term value for our investors, announcing asset sales exceeding $700 million and repurchasing more than $80 million of equity during the second quarter of 2021," Magellan CEO Michael Mears said in a statement. "Our strategic asset base continues to demonstrate strength throughout various business cycles, generating another quarter of solid financial results.