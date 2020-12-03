Magellan Midstream Partners making improvements to terminal in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. announced Wednesday that it will make investments to increase the truck-loading capacity at its refined products storage and distribution terminal in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Because of the changing supply and market conditions in the region, customer demand for diesel fuel and gasoline at the Cheyenne terminal has risen. The project will include increased pumping flowrates in each loading bay, additional diesel fuel loading arms, terminal piping modifications and a pre-authorization building for drivers.

The project will be conducted in phases. Customers should experience some benefit in early 2021, with the full benefit realized as early as mid-2021. These modifications will significantly reduce load time averages and are expected to increase the terminal’s loading capacity by more than 50%.

