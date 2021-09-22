Macy's holding hiring event Thursday in Tulsa

Macy’s, on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores

The national hiring events locally will occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macy's department store at 8707 E. 71st St., and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macy's Fulfillment Center at 7120 E. 76th St. N. in Owasso.

Macy's plans to add more than 2,200 colleagues in the Tulsa area, including at its stores and more than 2,000 at the local Fulfillment Center.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online.

Roughly 48,000 of the jobs nationally are for the holiday season. The remaining positions are opportunities to join the Macy’s, Inc. team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability.