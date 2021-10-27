Macy's holding hiring event Thursday at local fulfillment center

Macy's will hold a hiring event Thursday at its fulfillment center near Owasso.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fulfillment center, 7120 E. 76th St. North.

Candidates are encouraged to sign up for an interview in advance of the hiring event at bit.ly/macys1028. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.

Macy’s is looking to fill more than 2,500 seasonal as well as full- and part-time positions at the Tulsa-area fulfillment center.

"These colleagues make all the difference behind the scenes for Macy’s customers by receiving, sorting, picking, packing and shipping orders placed online at macys.com or through Macy’s mobile app," the company said.

Macy’s offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability, it said.

Colleagues may be eligible to earn additional income through various programs, including a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit to join Macy’s team.