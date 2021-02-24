Looking for a job? Apply online at the Tulsa World career fair

The Tulsa World Virtual Career Fair is now online with local employers and hundreds nationwide looking to fill positions.

Last year, the event connected more than 18,000 job seekers from across our local and regional areas with almost 400 employers.

Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising in 77 markets across the country, including the Tulsa World, is hosting the free event that continues until March 7.

At the website tinyurl.com/worktulsa, job seekers can virtually visit the online “booths” of local and national companies much like the in-person career fairs that the Tulsa World has hosted for years. When job seekers select a booth, they can learn about the company, see all of the open positions and apply to them online. If the employer is signed up to chat online or by video, one can be scheduled.

In addition to browsing the companies involved during the event, job seekers can inquire about any open positions by completing an online form. Interested employers can then ask for resumes.