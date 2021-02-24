 Skip to main content
Looking for a job? Apply online at the Tulsa World career fair

  • Updated
2021careerfair.jpg

The Tulsa World Virtual Career Fair is now online with local employers and hundreds nationwide looking to fill positions.

Last year, the event connected more than 18,000 job seekers from across our local and regional areas with almost 400 employers.

Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising in 77 markets across the country, including the Tulsa World, is hosting the free event that continues until March 7.

At the website tinyurl.com/worktulsa, job seekers can virtually visit the online “booths” of local and national companies much like the in-person career fairs that the Tulsa World has hosted for years. When job seekers select a booth, they can learn about the company, see all of the open positions and apply to them online. If the employer is signed up to chat online or by video, one can be scheduled.

In addition to browsing the companies involved during the event, job seekers can inquire about any open positions by completing an online form. Interested employers can then ask for resumes.

“The Tulsa World has always been proud of the success we’ve had with our traditional in-person career fairs,” said Kathryn Bezler, Tulsa World Media Co. classified manager. “It’s because of this success and experience that we are confident in our ability to deliver the same quality results through our virtual career fair. We are very excited to be a part of this nationwide event with Lee Enterprises and believe it will provide even more options for job seekers, as well as candidates for local employers.”

The Tulsa-area companies that have jobs to fill and will be available at the virtual career fair include:

Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Job Corps

Thermal Engineering International

Sofidel America

Phillips 66

Avantive Solutions

OU Health Science Center

Medefy

Parkside

Cherokee Nation Business

CxLoyalty

Volunteers of America

Tulsa Public Schools

Lee Enterprises 

