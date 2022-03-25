 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime AAON board member announces he will step down

A board member for a Tulsa-based heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer announced Friday that he will step down from that post.

Paul K. (Ken) Lackey Jr., an AAON board member since 2007, will relinquish his seat at the end of his current term on May 12.

