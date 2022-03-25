Longtime AAON board member announces he will step down

A board member for a Tulsa-based heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer announced Friday that he will step down from that post.
Paul K. (Ken) Lackey Jr., an AAON board member since 2007, will relinquish his seat at the end of his current term on May 12.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
