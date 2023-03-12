Threatened by a wrecking ball, slowed by a pandemic and teased by visions of redevelopment that never materialized, the Laura Dester project has faced a slew of barriers since the blighted area became city of Tulsa property eight years ago.

No longer.

The newly named Quincy Park Apartments, the first phase of the site’s re-imagining, is racing toward a May completion.

“If anything, it is a testament to the perseverance of the development community in Tulsa and the willingness of the city of Tulsa, PartnerTulsa and the Tulsa Development Authority to craft creative solutions to difficult problems,” said Casey Stowe, senior vice president of finance and real estate for PartnerTulsa.

“One of the things that we like to say in the office is ‘hard things are hard.’ To repurpose these structures into quality, affordable housing is hard. It takes a lot of grit, determination and creativity, and I think that’s what we see here.”

Located at Eighth Street and Rockford Avenue, the acreage is where Tulsa Boys’ Home dormitories were built beginning in the late 1940s. Tulsa Boys’ Home moved to Sand Springs in 1979, and the property later became the Laura Dester Children’s Center.

Local developer Amenome is investing roughly $6.5 million into Quincy Park’s phase one, which will spread a total of 72 studio apartments into the complex’s five buildings. Rent for the 350-square-foot units will run about $700 a month, Amenome owner Kevin Rice said.

“I’ve looked at these buildings for a long time; they have been abandoned for a long time,” he said of the land, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. “When we threw the Hail Mary to save them before they were demolished, we just thought it was a viable project. Once we got into it, it looked really good from an historical perspective, not only because of what these were built for and who built them and who designed them. So we thought we had to save them.”

The state of Oklahoma sold the site to the city of Tulsa in 2015 as part of the city’s Sixth Street Infill (Pearl District) Plan, and in January 2016 the city authorized the Tulsa Development Authority to act as an agent to acquire other properties in the area to redevelop.

In subsequent years, development plans from a pair of groups fell by the wayside, and on more than one occasion, the property faced demolition.

Redevelopment there always has been troublesome because the city bought the property for storm water retention needs, said Kian Kamas, executive director of PartnerTulsa, also known as the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.

“That was one of the complicating factors that made it tough for the early developers to figure out how to develop the site while also making sure the city could retain some level of control over what we now lovingly refer to as the ‘doughnut hole,’” Kamas said. “There’s a portion of the property that the city retains in the center of the site that they need for a potential future storm water facility.”

With the buildings nearing the chopping block, Amenome swooped in with its innovative plan in 2019. But a month after the TDA approved a contract to sell the land to the company for redevelopment, the COVID-19 pandemic landed, causing shutdowns and, eventually, supply-chain issues.

In the meantime, the structures remained a haven for vagrants and illicit activity.

“A lot of crime,” Rice said. “It wasn’t good for this property as a whole because they were doing damage to the site. But it also was bad for the neighborhood. It was depressing for them.

“It took a lot of creative thinking and determination not to give up on this. Here we are.”

Amenome closed on the purchase of the Quincy Park property in February 2022. Method Group, led by managing principal Josh Kunkel, is the architect of the project.

“The one benefit to having this take so long is that we’ve seen Eleventh Street kind of materialize,” Rice said. “There is a lot more development and a lot more restaurants. You can easily walk there from here.”

Quincy Park, which lies just a few hundred feet from the city’s Bus Rapid Transit line, will include a dog park. Phase two, estimated to cost $8 million, is scheduled to encompass a three-story, mixed-use building and about 11 town homes.

The project coincides with a recently released municipal study shows that Tulsa needs to invest roughly $245 million annually into housing over the next decade if it hopes to meet the demand and provide for equitable growth.

“It does have such a long history of stops and starts,” Kamas said of Quincy Park. “Especially with the housing study coming out, it is such a great example of the creativity we will have to have to solve the city’s housing problems.”

