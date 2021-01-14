Locally-based Ross Group lands $2.5M contract for VA pharmacy facility in Shawnee, Kan.

Tulsa-based Ross Group announced Thursday that it has secured a $2.5 million contract connected to a Department of Veterans Affairs CMOP (Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy) facility being built in Shawnee, Kansas.

The firm fixed-price contract was awarded by Leidos, the prime contractor, for the EPC (Engineer, Procure, and Construct) delivery of an Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) system that will provide backup power to the complex in Shawnee, a suburb of Kansas City.

The contract's maximum value is $2.5 million. Once completed, the heavily automated facility will have the capability to fill and mail out 80,000 prescriptions per shift to veterans and other eligible patients.

Ross Group's work will be designing, supplying and constructing a UPS system that, in the event of a loss of utility power, "will allow the continued operation of the facility’s sophisticated automated prescription fulfillment system machinery and refrigeration equipment until backup generation comes online," according to a news release.