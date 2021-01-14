 Skip to main content
Locally-based Ross Group lands $2.5M contract for VA pharmacy facility in Shawnee, Kan.

Locally-based Ross Group lands $2.5M contract for VA pharmacy facility in Shawnee, Kan.

Ross Group (copy) (copy)

The Ross Group headquarters in downtown Tulsa is pictured in 2019.

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa-based Ross Group announced Thursday that it has secured a $2.5 million contract connected to a Department of Veterans Affairs CMOP (Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy) facility being built in Shawnee, Kansas.

The firm fixed-price contract was awarded by Leidos, the prime contractor, for the EPC (Engineer, Procure, and Construct) delivery of an Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) system that will provide backup power to the complex in Shawnee, a suburb of Kansas City.

The contract's maximum value is $2.5 million. Once completed, the heavily automated facility will have the capability to fill and mail out 80,000 prescriptions per shift to veterans and other eligible patients.

Ross Group's work will be designing, supplying and constructing a UPS system that, in the event of a loss of utility power, "will allow the continued operation of the facility’s sophisticated automated prescription fulfillment system machinery and refrigeration equipment until backup generation comes online," according to a news release.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be involved with this very important project," Mike Smith, chief operating officer of Ross Group Design-Build, LLC and Ross Engineering, LLC. "It is an honor to be entrusted with this integral piece of a facility that is so vital to those who have sacrificed so much for all of us, our veterans."

Located in Oklahoma City, Ross Group’s Industrial EPC division will provide overall project execution. The firm’s engineering division, Ross Engineering, with design professionals located in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, will provide design services.

