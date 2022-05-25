Local venture capital firm announces start of angel investing program for Tulsa/Northwest Arkansas corridor

A Tulsa-based venture capital firm announced Wednesday the launch of an angel investing program that will help educate new investors and support early-stage start-ups in the corridor connecting Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas.

Atento Capital will partner on 412 Angels with the Northwest Arkansas Council, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation on the effort, which seeks to build one of the most competitive tech economies in the country.

"By helping more local leaders become angel investors, we will only deepen our region’s ability to support, launch, and scale early-stage startups. It is our hope that this network can serve as an introduction to our tech scene, and ultimately help new investors advise local startups, help traditionally under-invested founders attract new funding, or even found companies of their own," Atento Capital’s Managing Partner Michael Basch said in a statement.

"With a robust angel network, top-tier educational programs and established local companies like Walmart, J.B. Hunt, Tyson Food and BOK Financial, which are eager to partner with new startups, our region has all of the ingredients to develop a thriving tech ecosystem."

The group is named after U.S. 412, the highway that connects the regions.

Angel investments currently represent 90% of outside equity raised by startups after friends and family. 412 Angels will build a network of corporate leaders, successful high-growth startup founders, academics and members of the investment community through a series of educational sessions and direct learning opportunities.

Top investors from around the country will also participate in regular programming designed to improve local members’ knowledge of start-up investing as an asset class.

"This partnership is an important step towards the long-held goal of bridging the Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa communities through venture capital," Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, said in a statement.

"A sophisticated network of angel investors in the heartland will attract innovative startup companies and entrepreneurs and bolster the growing economies in both regions."

