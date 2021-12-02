Local 'State of Economy' keynote speaker sees optimism for Tulsa area

A booming demand for goods in the United States has led to shortages, bottlenecks and elevated inflation, a local bank leader said Thursday.
BOK Financial Executive Vice President Brian Henderson labeled a "perfect storm" what happened to the economy in 2021.
"We've had trucker shortages for many years," said Henderson, also the chief investment officer for BOKF. "Then, you had the ports that have had difficulty hiring workers to off-load a lot of these ships. You had trailers all in the wrong spots.
"You had (Covid-variant) Delta, which also shut down Asia and caused disruptions, again contributing to overall higher inflation that we have experienced."
Henderson was keynote speaker at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual "State of the Economy" event Thursday at the Tulsa Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center. Before a crowd of about 400 people, Henderson shared local and national trends, examined the impact of global circumstances on the economy and looked beyond 2021.
As for supply chain woes, hope is creeping to the fore, he said.
"Freight rates for shipping from Asia over here to the ports of the U.S. have started to dip down," Henderson said.
The economic clouds have parted in other ways, too, he said.
"A month ago, the number of ships that were waiting to come into the Los Angeles port and other ports there in California, I think it got up to 90 ships … That has come down to something like 64.
"We're certainly not out of the woods … But we're hopefully on a track for improvement from here."
Turning to other facets of the economy, Henderson said household worth is at a record high, bolstered by above-average savings, home-value appreciation and a rally in the stock market. Inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.
He added that "we are optimistic on economic growth here," which probably continue into the first part of 2022 before tapering off.
The second part of Thursday's program featured a panel discussion that examined the impact tribes have on the economy in northeast Oklahoma.
It was moderated by Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. Panelists were Osage National Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Terra Branson-Thomas, secretary of the nation and commerce for the Muscogee Nation and Tralynna Sherrill Scott, chief economist for the Cherokee Nation Businesses.
The group touched on topics such as food security and workforce preparedness.
"We're one of 39 tribes in the state," Standing Bear said. "I'm glad to see the state leadership recognize that Oklahoma is fortunate in the tribes being here and recognized by the federal government because we were able to receive CARES Act money and American Rescue Plan Act money, when other states did not. So, we've been putting these billions (of dollars) into our economy."
Sherrill Scott said CNB has had a historic partnership with the Tulsa Regional Chamber regarding workforce.
In October, the tribe committed $29 million over three years to training in such trades as nursing, HVAC, welding and surgical tech.
"One of the big things that the Cherokee Nation brings to the table is our ability to provide job training and on-the-job training" she said. "… That skilled labor is going to continue to attract those big companies."