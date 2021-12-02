Local 'State of Economy' keynote speaker sees optimism for Tulsa area

"A month ago, the number of ships that were waiting to come into the Los Angeles port and other ports there in California, I think it got up to 90 ships … That has come down to something like 64.

"We're certainly not out of the woods … But we're hopefully on a track for improvement from here."

Turning to other facets of the economy, Henderson said household worth is at a record high, bolstered by above-average savings, home-value appreciation and a rally in the stock market. Inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.

He added that "we are optimistic on economic growth here," which probably continue into the first part of 2022 before tapering off.

The second part of Thursday's program featured a panel discussion that examined the impact tribes have on the economy in northeast Oklahoma.

It was moderated by Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. Panelists were Osage National Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Terra Branson-Thomas, secretary of the nation and commerce for the Muscogee Nation and Tralynna Sherrill Scott, chief economist for the Cherokee Nation Businesses.

The group touched on topics such as food security and workforce preparedness.