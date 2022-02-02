Local start-up 19days plans to launch several software businesses

A new Tulsa-based venture studio, has announced the initial closing of $5.5 million to build business-to-business (B2B), software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that solve high-value problems in specific industries.
19days, in partnership with local digital innovation company Gitwit, plans to launch six such tech ventures in Oklahoma within five years.
The fundraising was led by Tulsa-based venture capital fund, Atento Capital and assisted by OKC-based Cortado Ventures and several individual angel investors.
“We’re excited to invest in Oklahoma’s first venture studio, which will be creating Tulsa-based technology companies and jobs for years to come,” Will Gray, Atento Capital managing director, said in a statement. “Tulsa is becoming a national player in the technology industry, and 19days will be a key piece of this landscape.”
Also known as a startup studio business model, a venture studio works to build several companies in rapid succession.
The 19days team and approach is designed for serial innovation, and works in quarterly cycles to move from initial problem definition to product launch every six months. With its inaugural targeted fund of $10 million, 19days plans to launch at least a half-dozen B2B SaaS product ventures.
“With this raise, 19days will build several high growth businesses in a way that’s highly capital efficient and will drive incredible returns for our investors,” Joey Wignarajah, 19days co-founder and managing partner, said in a statement. “By creating new equity, investors get founder-level ownership, which creates significant value that isn’t possible in many other investment models.”
Gitwit principals Jacob Johnson and Dan Fisher are 19days co-founders and partners.
“Typical startups have to depend on securing funding and building a team around a founder with a solution,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our structure focuses on finding and validating a problem and market opportunity first, then we move insanely fast to build incredible software products that drive real value for the customers of our ventures.”