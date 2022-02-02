Local start-up 19days plans to launch several software businesses

A new Tulsa-based venture studio, has announced the initial closing of $5.5 million to build business-to-business (B2B), software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that solve high-value problems in specific industries.

19days, in partnership with local digital innovation company Gitwit, plans to launch six such tech ventures in Oklahoma within five years.

The fundraising was led by Tulsa-based venture capital fund, Atento Capital and assisted by OKC-based Cortado Ventures and several individual angel investors.

“We’re excited to invest in Oklahoma’s first venture studio, which will be creating Tulsa-based technology companies and jobs for years to come,” Will Gray, Atento Capital managing director, said in a statement. “Tulsa is becoming a national player in the technology industry, and 19days will be a key piece of this landscape.”

Also known as a startup studio business model, a venture studio works to build several companies in rapid succession.