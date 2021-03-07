 Skip to main content
Local sports radio station seeks to operate at reduced power following copper thefts

KYAL, 1550-AM, Tulsa's ESPN Radio affiliate and part of the "Sports Animal" network, has requested it broadcast at reduced power following copper thefts.

According to a letter from a station engineer, the request is for 180 days to operate the station broadcast from Sapulpa at no more than 625 watts during the day and 22 watts at night.

The station normally operates at 2,500 watts during the day and 40 watts at night.

"The requested operation is necessitated by damage to the ground system and (antenna tuners) caused by copper thieves," the letter said.

