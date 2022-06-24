Local prospective women entrepreneurs competing in resource\education program for $5,000 loan

Fifteen prospective entrepreneurs are participating locally in a Women Mean Business program designed to equip them with the resources needed to bring their business ambitions to life.

Women Mean Business is a small business start-up education and loan program funded by the Carmela Hill Legacy Fund, which was made possible by YWCA Tulsa, Bank of Oklahoma, Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) and Tulsa Area United Way.

Classes started June 2 for the eight-week program at YWCA Tulsa.

The participants were chosen from 55 applicants. Over the course of the program, they will learn about personal finance, business planning, budgeting and other financial principles.

At the completion of the eight weeks, five women will be chosen to receive a $5,000 micro-loan from the Carmela Hill Legacy Fund.

"We created the Carmela Hill Legacy Fund to support women," Zoe Cauley, senior director of development and marketing for YWCA Tulsa, said in a statement. "The number of women-owned businesses is growing at two times the rate of all businesses nation-wide and now represents 42 percent of all businesses, and yet women still struggle to find their first source of financing and lack peer mentorship and support.

"YWCA Tulsa's Women Mean Business program will act as their first source of support, helping them build a credit history and business plan to be able to apply for a larger loan from a bank or CDFI. We knew we wanted to partner with local banks to manage the loans and launch the program, and are so thankful that Bank of Oklahoma and TEDC have been our champions and thought partners throughout the process."

Debbie Reynolds is a business banker for BOK Financial.

"Financial literacy is foundational to who we are as a company," she said in a statement. "And we so admire the entrepreneurial spirit and drive that brought these women to the Women Mean Business program. It is an honor to be part of their financial wellness journey as we share financial tools and insights with them. We are excited to see their businesses prosper."

Yanett Hollins is program manager for the Entrepreneurial Development Education Network, a department of TEDC.

"TEDC helps under-served aspiring entrepreneurs move from a dream to a reality of being self-employed, helping them build an achievable business plan foundation," she said in a statement. "It’s a privilege to join efforts with YWCA to provide this program and help their participants start or grow their small businesses.

"Our goal is to provide a hands-on educational program to help participants build a business plan. At the end of the program, they will have determined their future financial needs and created an effective strategy to run and grow their businesses."

