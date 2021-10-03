Local private equity firm reinvents space at south Tulsa retail center

“If I ever wrote a book about what COVID did for me, COVID probably helped this because people are kind of thinking, ‘OK, I kind of like alternate offi ce space. I kind of like the co-working things going on now.’ ...

“I’d like to say we had kind of a master plan. But it really evolved with usage.”

In Alley 51, businesses offer patrons opportunities like getting fit, buying a fountain pen or participating in ax-throwing. Eighteen of the 20 spaces are rented.

“People are thinking nowadays that I no longer necessarily need an impressive office,” he said. “I need a place where people can come and space out and get a cup of coffee or go work out. It’s really developed a community-type feel. We’re real pleased.”

So pleased that firm has plans for more of the same.

In the works behind The Collaborative is a $3.5 million industrial/office project that will feature air-conditioned, 2,500-7,500-square-foot condominiums for recreational or work use. Construction on the two-story, roughly 30,000-square foot structure is expected to be completed at the end of next year.