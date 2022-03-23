Local physician branches out to open Tulsa Wound Center

Lam Le always has made a career of being a physician. But she wanted to transition from the sterile to the personal.

"When I first started with medicine, I was planning on doing geriatric medicine," she said. " I love the patient population. But the one thing about medicine is, you do a lot of Band-Aiding. You're not fixing the problem.

"With wound care, I had the opportunity to work with patients. It's so gratifying. You them healing and improving every week when they come back. It's just a very rewarding field with instant gratification."

Le headed an outpatient wound center for Ascension St. John 14 years before starting her own practice in July, purchasing a building at 4538 S. Harvard Ave. Wednesday, she celebrated its grand opening.

"If you have a wound, if you are a diabetic who has a hard time healing, if you have gone to somebody and they have said, `you need an amputation,' I'm kind of that last resort," Le said. "I'm the one people go to if no one else can take care of it."

The center also has hyperbaric chambers, high-pressurized compartments used to speed up healing.

"For someone who has done regular treatment for 30 days and it is getting worse, those are the ones we put in hyperbaric, or patients with radiation injuries, or a failed flap or acute ischemia," Le said. "It's for people who have trouble getting blood flow to their distal wounds."

Le also founded in Tulsa the HEAL FOUNDATION, which serves people through the HEAL Charity Wound Clinic located inside the Tulsa Wound Center.

The clinic accepts non-insured patients or patients referred from other local charities and healthcare programs with payments on a sliding scale.

Le said the community support from patients and the community has been great.

"I'm happy to make wound care more accessible to the community," she said. "Being on my own, it feels like I can do a lot more for the patients. I have a lot more access to different treatments.

"The atmosphere and the mood here are very pleasant, very happy … It's been a great transition."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.