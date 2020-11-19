Local panel delivers small business tips to entrepreneurs, startups at 36 Degrees North event

Turning to COVID-19, Demuth, a commercial real estate broker, said the pandemic has “flipped everything on its head” in terms of conventional brick-and-mortar work spaces.

“Co-working spaces are filling the gap because it was needed,” said Demuth, a board member of Tulsa’s Young Professionals (TYPROS). “Tulsa is relation-based. If I’m taking care of a client, my hope is in three years, they grow out of that co-working space and they need an office or they might need an industrial place or a retail or a warehouse. I just like to tell people that who you are in your business is not taken more seriously if you have an office.”

How people have coped economically related to the pandemic also has been illuminating, Holk said.

“What it has truly done is laid bare a lot of the inequalities that we probably have just lived with.” he said. “You hear this talk about the K-shaped recovery, meaning how you come out of this crisis is so dependent on where you started.