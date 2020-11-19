Local panel delivers small business tips to entrepreneurs, startups at 36 Degrees North event

Originally from a tiny town in southern Alabama, Clay Holk has worked in many cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
But he believes his current workplace, Tulsa, emotes something special.
“When I came here, I felt this real tangible civic pride that I don’t think I had ever felt in any other city,” said Holk, coronavirus relief funds program manager for the city of Tulsa. “… Tulsa is a place that always intends to be punching above its weight, and it is full of people who want to work together to make this place better.
“One of the real pleasures I had in working with these ecosystem builders was how low the egos were in the room. I came in expecting like turf wars and sharp elbows. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Holk participated Wednesday in a four-person panel entitled “Why Tulsa for Entrepreneurs?” at 36 Degrees North. The event was part of Tulsa’s observance of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).
Established in 2008 and powered by the Kansas City, Missouri-based Kauffman Foundation, Global Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of innovators and job creators who launch startups.
Holk shared the stage Wednesday with fellow speakers Jessica Lozano, Hannah Demuth and Charity Marcus. They touched on everything from how to start and keep your own business to the divergent impact of COVID-19.
“As a minority, as a black woman, it was hard,” said Marcus, founder of Avenu PR and Avenu Consulting, said of starting a business. “… For business owners, especially when you’re on a shoestring budget, Tulsa Economic Development Corp. for me is a key resource that small businesses need to know about.
“Going to a bank when you’re having to put up collateral and you don’t have that kind of collateral as an entrepreneur, (TEDC) is a resource to get funding. And funding is key to having successful businesses.”
She advocated hiring professionals for such work as legal services and taxes/accounting. Marcus added that it is important to reach out to community chambers of commerce if joining the Tulsa Regional Chamber initially is cost-prohibitive.
“The great thing about chambers is that they do what they are designed to do,” she said. “They are a place where you can go to network. They are a place where you can get training.”
Told that the Latinx and Hispanic population in Tulsa had grown from 7% to 16.75% in the past 18 years, Lozano said firms need to do a better job reaching that demographic.
“A lot of organizations, a lot of companies just want to translate the program,” said Lozano, the Latino outreach specialist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “… In reality, the way you present the message can be so impactful with our community. With the Latino community, you have to build the relationship. That’s what I think a lot of the organizations are lacking.”
Turning to COVID-19, Demuth, a commercial real estate broker, said the pandemic has “flipped everything on its head” in terms of conventional brick-and-mortar work spaces.
“Co-working spaces are filling the gap because it was needed,” said Demuth, a board member of Tulsa’s Young Professionals (TYPROS). “Tulsa is relation-based. If I’m taking care of a client, my hope is in three years, they grow out of that co-working space and they need an office or they might need an industrial place or a retail or a warehouse. I just like to tell people that who you are in your business is not taken more seriously if you have an office.”
How people have coped economically related to the pandemic also has been illuminating, Holk said.
“What it has truly done is laid bare a lot of the inequalities that we probably have just lived with.” he said. “You hear this talk about the K-shaped recovery, meaning how you come out of this crisis is so dependent on where you started.
“Some folks get to work from home. Some folks truly lost their way of life. There are so many challenges that so many individuals are facing and that small businesses are facing that, in some sense, no amount of money is going to be enough to cover. So we are truly in the unfortunate position of having to triage quite a lot while also managing a public health crisis … .”
