Local organizations holding Computer Science Education Week activities starting Monday

Holberton Tulsa, a software engineering school, is partnering with local nonprofit Urban Coders Guild to host Computer Science Education Week activities next week.

The week is a national call to inspire kindergarten through 12th-grade students to learn computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students and teachers.

Joining millions of students and teachers in more than 180 countries to generate interest in code during the week, Hour of Code events will be held for Urban Coders Guild students from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on the Holberton campus. Activities include a tour of Holberton and a coding activity to engage middle school and high school students and their families.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Urban Coders Guild to participate in the world’s largest computer science learning event for kids," Holberton CEO Libby Ediger said in a statement. "By learning together, we can break down fears and stereotypes of coding and inspire the next generation of technologists. We want every student to know they have the opportunity to thrive in Tulsa’s technology ecosystem."

The Urban Coders Guild works with children and parents in underrepresented communities to develop tech talent.

"…This is an excellent opportunity for us to engage students and families in coding activities that build a sense of comfort and confidence as computer science learners," Mikeal Vaughn, founder and executive director of the Coders Guild, said in a statement. "And we're especially excited to partner with Holberton to introduce both our students and their parents to solid pathways towards thriving in Tulsa's tech-powered future."

The 2022-23 Urban Coders Guild group represents more than 56 students across four cohorts (Android, iOS, Unity and Web Development) at nine Tulsa-area middle schools and high schools. A total of 63% of students identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color, and 25% identify as female.

The Hour of Code serves as the last event for Urban Coders Guild cohort members before the winter break. Students will resume their 28-week program in January, shifting from instructor-led classes to work on individual and group web, mobile app and game capstone projects.

Founded in Silicon Valley, and brought to Tulsa by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Holberton Tulsa opened in 2019 and the first cohort began in 2020. The school helps remove barriers to entry in the technology field with a 20-month curriculum.