Local nonprofit, city, county partner in Retrain Tulsa program

The City of Tulsa and Tulsa County are committing a total of more than $5.6 million in federal COVID-relief funds toward a workforce development effort run by a local nonprofit.

Madison Strategies Group on Wednesday launched Retrain Tulsa, a workforce development hub to help Tulsa job seekers through career coaching, skills training and job placement.

The services are free to any resident within Tulsa or Tulsa County limits.

"As much as we've seen the economy change the last two years, we know there are more shifts to come," Madison Strategies Group Executive Director Karen Pennington said. "We know that Retrain Tulsa must remain nimble and be ready to evolve and prepare residents for the careers that are here today and for the incredible jobs we know are coming for the future."

Dozens of people attended Retrain Tulsa's ribbon cutting at its second-floor home in the Sun Building, 907 S. Detroit Ave. The City of Tulsa earmarked $3,190,250 of its COVID-relief money toward the project, and Tulsa County committed $2.44 million of its funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In addition, through a City of Tulsa Community Development Block Grant CARES (CDBG-CV) Act, a free childcare service will be provided — beginning this summer — for participants who are City of Tulsa residents.

"When you look around the country and around the world, the cities that are thriving in the 21st century really have three things in common," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "They are nimble. They are collaborative and they are dedicated to continuous improvement. The great news for us in Tulsa is all three of those things are cooked into our DNA as a city.

"This is a program that is bringing together so many different stakeholders from throughout our community and finding a way to train Tulsans to be competitive for the newest, evolving most competitive jobs that are out there in the whole world to make sure that we can bring them to Tulsa."

The rate of underemployed workers in Oklahoma is just below the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The underemployed are described as discouraged and part-time who want full-time jobs, temporary workers who want permanent jobs and workers whose skills are underused in a current job.

While the unemployment rate in Oklahoma has rebounded in recent weeks, the state witnessed an average monthly quit rate of 3.3% during the national workforce trend dubbed "The Great Resignation" beginning in April 2021 and ending in November.

"The pandemic accelerated changes in the workforce the last two years, and it's become more evident that our labor markets are severely disrupted across all industries in Tulsa," District 1 Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee said.

"As businesses sought to resume pre-pandemic projects, they were faced with the lack of available workers, both trained and untrained. Workers equally had to make tough decisions ...

"We know the critical importance of a strong and talented pipeline. It helps sustain our local economy, anchors business retention efforts and enhances the economic competitiveness for the new employees ..."

Founded in New York in 2010 and now headquartered in Tulsa, Madison Strategies Group specializes in workforce development services.

"The influx of federal, state and city resources to make critical investments in our workforce development has created opportunities, such as Retrain Tulsa, to eliminate barriers, pave paths and make a thriving workforce more accessible," Steve Tumpkin, managing director of Retrain Tulsa, said in a statement.

"Increasing access to career advancement, education, skills development and career coaching will broaden opportunities for all Tulsans to contribute to and benefit from the economic recovery efforts."

