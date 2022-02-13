Local law firm first to plant new roots in new downtown building, formerly WPX

One of Tulsa’s newest downtown high-rises has landed its first company.

Oklahoma City-based law firm Crowe & Dunlevy, a staple in Tulsa for more than 30 years, is expected to move in September into the 11-story office building under construction at 222 N. Detroit Ave.

Currently housed on two floors in downtown Tulsa’s Kennedy Building, 321 S. Boston Ave., Crowe & Dunlevy will take up the entire sixth level — just more than 34,000 square feet — in its new home.

Getting employees within the same four walls is among the motivations for relocating, but so is the prestige of breaking in a Class A office space, said Mac Rosser IV, shareholder/director at Crowe & Dunlevy.

“This space has worked out well for us, but the practice of law has changed a lot since we first moved in,” Rosser said by phone. “It’s a lot more collaborative. It’s not as much top-down partner to associate like it used to be.

“What we were looking for was something that would help us be more collaborative and enable us to have more casual discussions. We also wanted it to be attractive to talent. Our primary goal is to bring talented people in and make them part of our practice.”