Local gaming and slot machine maker to consolidate operations in new building
Local gaming and slot machine maker to consolidate operations in new building

  • Updated
Aristocrat Gaming

A rendering shows the proposed new building where Aristocrat Gaming will consolidate operations at 15336 E. Admiral Place.

 Courtesy

A gaming and slot machine maker has leased 137,500 square feet of manufacturing and office space at 15336 E. Admiral Place, Tulsa's CBRE office has announced.

Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. (Aristocrat Gaming) will be a tenant in the build-to-suit development owned by Tulsa-based Miller Investments & Properties.

Aristocrat, which has two facilities in Tulsa, will consolidate operations in the new facility, whose warehouse is expected to be completed this winter and office space in the summer of 2022.

Dwayne Flynn and Ryan Shaffer with CBRE in Tulsa represented Aristocrat Gaming and Miller Investments in lease negotiations.

"Our team was able to leverage our market knowledge and relationships with qualified local contractors and developers in order to provide Aristocrat with several options for their new manufacturing facility," Flynn, senior vice president with CBRE, said in a statement.

CBRE is a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

"Aristocrat Gaming made the decision to put their new facility in Tulsa as a commitment to their presence in that area as well as the ample available space and central location in the U.S."

Aristocrat's global headquarters is in Australia.

Tulsa is an up-and-coming market for tech growth across the country, according to CBRE's Scoring Tech Talent Report. Tulsa’s total tech employment has grown by 19% since 2015, and 12,460 tech workers are employed in the city.

Aristocrat's casino and online slot machines include "Buffalo," "50 Dragons," "50 Lions," "Firelight," "Miss Kitty," "Where's the Gold," "Sun & Moon," and "Tiki Torch."

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

