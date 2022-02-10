Local fundraising group aids in securing more than $12M for nonprofits last year

A regional fundraising agency based in Tulsa has reported that it secured more than $12.3 million in funding for nonprofits in Oklahoma and Texas in 2021.

Write On Fundraising said nine of the 15 Oklahoma nonprofits were headquartered in Tulsa.

"2021 was a year of incredible growth for many of our clients, and our team is thankful for the opportunity to have partnered with them in meeting funding needs," Melody Timinsky, Write On's director of grant services, said in a statement. "It has been so rewarding to amplify the voices of local nonprofits and grow their capacity, and we look forward to many more client wins in 2022."

Serving more than 150 nonprofits, Write On has helped raise at least $112 million since it was founded in 2018 by CEO Lindsay Jordan, named Small-Business Person of the Year by the Tulsa Regional Chamber in 2021.

"Last year was a really interesting time for philanthropy," she said in a statement. "Despite the continuing threat of coronavirus and reckoning with our nation’s failings around racial justice, many donors really wanted to get back to pre-pandemic giving priorities.

"That created a difficult landscape for many nonprofits to navigate, as the pandemic is not over and we have not fully reconciled with our past (or present). We are grateful that our clients turn to us for help in carving out a new way forward, and are both humbled and energized to be a part of a new era of fundraising."

