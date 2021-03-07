Local firm's downtown co-working space to more than double

A COVID-prompted shift in how people work has created an opportunity for a local entrepreneur.
Ben Von Drehle in late 2019 co-founded The Root Coworking, a shared office space at 110 S. Hartford Ave. He now is partnering with the building’s developer, the Bhow family to increase his business’s space by 15,000 square feet.
“We’ve had a long, extensive waiting list that we’ve wanted to help generate a solution for for a long time,” Von Drehle said. “We’ve seen a huge demand in the market for flex office, for co-working space during the pandemic. It’s really fast-tracked our industry three or four years.”
Since the outbreak of COVID a year ago, The Root’s membership has gone from 60 to 127. The expansion will increase to about 26,000 square feet the firm’s footprint on the first floor of the Hartford Building.
In a 2020 survey by California-based Cisco Systems Inc., more than 90% of respondents said they don’t plan to return to the office full time. A total of 12% said they will work from home all the time. In addition, 24% of respondents plan to work remotely more than 15 days of each month.
Coworkingresources.org estimates that 5 million people globally will be working from shared office spaces by 2024, an increase of 158% compared to 2020.
“Companies are looking to re-evaluate their real estate decisions,” Von Drehle said. “More people are now working from home than ever before.
“For most, the reality sets in after a few weeks of wearing the same sweat pants four days a week or like me having your kids climb all over you during conference calls. It’s not a long-term, sustainable solution for many.”
The Root’s expansion will feature a full-service craft coffee bar, meeting rooms, classroom and private event space, more than 30 private offices and private team suites for larger companies. The project is set to be completed this summer.
Von Drehle plans to roll out three more Root locations in Tulsa and one in Oklahoma City over the next 18 months.
“I’ve always believed that co-working and flex office space is the future of how people will work all over the world,” Von Drehle said.
“The COVID pandemic has brought light to the fact that businesses can operate remotely and employees can work anywhere with a solid internet connection, basically.”
