Local financial planner makes Barron's Best Fund Families 2021 list

Locally based Cavanal Hill Funds has been named to the Barron’s Best Fund Families 2021 list, ranking 26th of 849 asset managers.

Of the 849, only 51 managers met the New York-based magazine’s criteria in 2021 for recognition as the best in the industry.

The ranking examines the one-year returns of how each company’s actively managed funds performed based on data from Refinitive Lipper.

To be included in the Barron’s ranking, firms must offer at least three actively managed mutual funds or active exchange-traded funds in Lipper’s general U.S. stock category, plus one in world equity and one in mixed-asset, such as a balanced or allocation fund. Firms also need to offer at least two taxable bond funds and one national tax-exempt bond fund.

Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOKF, NA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tulsa-based BOK Financial Corporation.

“This recognition is a reflection of our intentionality and methodology behind product creation,” Bill King, president of Cavanal Hill Funds, said in a statement.

“Barron’s recognizes that Cavanal Hill has enough unique funds to qualify for this recognition, and the idea of unique funds is a reflection of that methodical approach to product development. We have a full understanding of the strengths and expertise we have as an investment organization.”

