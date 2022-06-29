 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local financial advisor forms limited liability company

Steven Wilson, financial advisor and founder of Steven L. Wilson & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, has announced the formation of Highpoint Financial Group, LLC.

Wilson has been providing financial planning services through his CPA practice in Tulsa for more than 27 years.

"… For the convenience of our clients, Highpoint Financial Group will offer services and work closely with our CPA practice," he said in a statement. "In both our Tulsa and Muskogee locations, we will offer investment management, financial and estate planning, tax planning, insurance, as well as retirement planning."

