Local events set for Small Business Saturday, holiday season

More than 100 small local businesses in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Bixby are preparing for the first Shop Small Tulsa community event on Small Business Saturday this Saturday.

In addition, several pop-up shops will be held in downtown Tulsa beginning Friday, and other events are planned in the Kendall Whittier district east of downtown.

As part of Shop Small Tulsa, shoppers throughout the metropolitan area can pick up a passport at participating locations and will receive a sticker for each purchase they make on Saturday.

Shoppers who receive three or more stickers will be eligible to enter the Tulsa holiday staycation package giveaway, which includes a one-night stay at the 21 1/2 boutique hotel, a tasting menu for two at Lowood, and two 60-minute massages provided by Madsen Massage Therapy.

Shop Small Tulsa is structured in a way that allows the business an opportunity to proceed with the day however they choose while encouraging shoppers to visit fellow participating businesses within the community.

Organized by TulsaGo, the organization reminds shoppers that Small Business Saturday is not only an opportunity to connect with small business owners, but also an opportunity to invest in the local economy as sales-tax revenue supports important community services.

The 2022 Shop Small Tulsa community event is sponsored by Arvest Bank, Reasor’s, 96.5-FM, Boomerang Printing and O’Fallon Properties.

Shop Small Tulsa is part of a year-round “get local” campaign that connects local shoppers to the small business community.

To view the list of participating businesses, visit www.shopsmalltulsa.com.

Meanwhile, seven local entrepreneurs will bring new life to vacant storefronts in downtown Tulsa during the holiday season as part of the Downtown Days of Wonder Pop-Up Shop Program presented by Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

From approximately Friday through Jan. 15, the following small businesses will set up to sell their merchandise, which includes clothing, wellness products, home goods, candles, and baked goods:

427 S. Boston Ave., Mi Tea Lounge

101 E. Fifth St., The Stylish Agency and Bounceless

6 W. Fourth St., La Familia Artisan Bakery

525 S. Main St., Onifade’s Cookie Co. and Iscents Candles

111 N. Main St., BY.Everyone

DTP will give away reusable shopping bags from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, at the pop-up shops, and carolers will provide holiday music.

Several events also are planned on Saturday in the Kendall Whittier area, including Whittier Square, 1 S. Lewis Ave., where free pastries, coffee and tote bags will be available while supplies last, along other activities and promotions throughout the day.

For more information on those events, go to visitkendallwhittier.com.