Local engineering firm to stretch out in new mixed-use development

By this time next year, 360 Engineering Group is scheduled to have a new home in about a $4 million development unveiled Thursday.

Elli Johannsson, principal at 360, said it's all part of the company's maturation.

"We've been growing consistently over the years and we have plenty of space in our facility, but it's kind of like the teenage space," Johannsson said of the firm's existing location at 1201 E. 3rd St. "We want to grow into our grown-up space where we have room to further grow and support our staff.

"We pride ourselves on our creativity and want to have a space that reflects that."

Officials broke ground on a three-story, 16,074-square-foot Sharp Development property at 1646 S. Boulder Ave. The engineering company will anchor the second floor of the development, which is a joint venture with Sharp.

Sharp Development has been active in the Riverview neighborhood since 2017, when it acquired interest in what is set to become the Brut Hotel (1840 S. Boulder Ave.) in the spring. The developer also is rehabbing the Abundant Life Church building at 1720 S. Boulder.

"It's a good in-fill site," Brian Sharp, of Sharp Development, said of the project announced Thursday. "We were looking for a good use for it to fit the neighborhood. I knew 360 was looking to up-size their current location. We created a partnership."

The building will feature a restaurant concept with patio on the ground level, which also will have 1,200 square feet of space for retail. The third level will have 5,000 square feet of leasable office space that includes executive offices, a large conference room, break room and balcony.

Textured brick will be part of the building's exterior. Floating stairs and cross-laminated timber are among the interior components.

"Instead of a metal deck, it's wood with laminated layers on it for the floor and roofing system," said Nick Denison, principal/owner at 1Architecture, the local company that designed the structure. "You get this beautiful warmth in the space rather than having like acoustic ceiling tiles. We really wanted to celebrate that with them being engineers."

1A and 360 have been consulting partners since 2006, Denison said.

"We were pretty flattered when they had us involved on their build-out," he said.

