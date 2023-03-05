The oil and gas industry was awash in success in 2022.

With the price of crude rising to a high of $116 per barrel in June, global companies such as ExxonMobil ($59.1 billion), Shell ($40 billion) and Chevron ($36.5 billion) posted record earnings for the year.

Crude oil had dropped below $80 per barrel by early February, but optimism for the sector, both nationally and locally, abounds for 2023.

“The industry itself is very strong, and for the future it looks very positive,” said Dewey Bartlett, a board member of the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance and president of Keener Oil & Gas Co. “The ability of the oil and gas industry to act as a bridge to whatever new alternative energy sources can be used has become more understood, which is good news.

“It’s also been good that more people are accepting the fact that bridging and changeover are going to take a very significant amount of time to occur — decades.”

Williams is among the local energy companies dedicated to such an environmental segue. The Tulsa-based firm in 2020 set a net goal of 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in companywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, putting the company on track for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But the mantra of Williams CEO Alan Armstrong is that the country needs to do more now with what it already has, particularly with natural gas. He said during a speech at the University of Tulsa in January that the United States has ample natural gas reserves but that a lack of infrastructure and complex permitting make those resources difficult to harvest.

“The U.S. is so well-positioned in the right here and the right now, not waiting on new technologies down the road, not waiting on other resources we have in the U.S.,” Armstrong said in January. “We can dramatically reduce emissions and lower people’s costs at the utility level if we simply would allow ourselves to build the infrastructure that we know how to build. It’s not rocket science.”

The local energy industry took a hit last summer when global oil field services company Baker Hughes, a fixture in Broken Arrow, said it would close its facility in 2023.

Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing announced last month that it would refurbish that 173,000-square-foot campus and establish a plant there by mid-2024.

Many public oil companies from Tulsa fared well in 2022.

Through the first nine months of the year, Williams reported earnings of $1.37 billion, ONEOK $1.23 billion and Magellan Midstream Partners $849 million.

Oklahoma’s oil rig count as of early February was 64, a 14-rig increase from the same time a year ago, according to Houston-based Baker Hughes.

In early February, the AAA average gasoline price for a gallon of unleaded in the Tulsa metro was $2.96, compared to $3.18 for the same time a year ago.

In 2022, the wholesale U.S. natural gas spot price at Henry Hub averaged $6.45/MMBtu, the highest level since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration based on data from Refinitiv Eikon. That price was down to $2.65 at the end of January.

As for liquefied gas, those markets are growing in the United States.

Where natural gas pipelines are not feasible or do not exist, liquefying natural gas is a way to move natural gas from producing regions to markets.

As of July, the United States ranked third globally behind Australia and Qatar in liquefied natural gas export capacity, producing 73.9 million metric tons per year, according to statista.com.

“The United States is becoming a much larger source for worldwide consumption of LNG as other countries and economies recover from COVID and the Ukraine war,” Bartlett said. “As all of that evolves into a more positive situation, then demand for LNG will increase even more. Natural gas will recover in a very strong way eventually.”