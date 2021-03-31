Local developer Tom Wenrick enters Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame

Longtime developer Tom Wenrick recently was inducted in the Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma Home Builders Association's board of directors established the Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame in 2015. It recognizes the accomplishments of those who have made significant and lasting contributions to the housing industry and/or to the Oklahoma Home Builders Association.

A member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, Wenrick is a past president of both the Tulsa and the Oklahoma Home Builders Associations. Each honored him with Builder of the Year awards.

Wenrick is a developer, real estate agent and appraiser with more than 50 years of real estate experience. His state legislative advocacy helped developers and builders save money for lot inventory taxation at cost rather than retail until sold to a third party, the association said.

