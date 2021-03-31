 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local developer Tom Wenrick enters Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame
0 comments

Local developer Tom Wenrick enters Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Longtime developer Tom Wenrick

Wenrick

 Courtesy

Longtime developer Tom Wenrick recently was inducted in the Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma Home Builders Association's board of directors established the Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame in 2015. It recognizes the accomplishments of those who have made significant and lasting contributions to the housing industry and/or to the Oklahoma Home Builders Association.

A member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, Wenrick is a past president of both the Tulsa and the Oklahoma Home Builders Associations. Each honored him with Builder of the Year awards.

Wenrick is a developer, real estate agent and appraiser with more than 50 years of real estate experience. His state legislative advocacy helped developers and builders save money for lot inventory taxation at cost rather than retail until sold to a third party, the association said.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News